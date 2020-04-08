Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) to Sell

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits and political organizations. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages and personal loans and lines of credit options and commercial loans. It also provides services for online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking and real estate aspects. The company’s operates primarily in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank is based in NEW YORK. “

AMAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $9.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.97. Amalgamated Bank has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $288.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $50.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 114,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

