Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) to Hold

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enova International, Inc. is a provider of online financial services. It offers loans to customers in the United States and in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada. The Company’s customers include consumers who have bank accounts but use alternative financial credit services because of their limited access to more traditional consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other lenders. Enova International, Inc is headquartered in Chicago. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of Enova International stock opened at $13.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 2.25. Enova International has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $31.95.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $345.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.58 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. Enova International’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enova International will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 23,985 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $600,104.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,554 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,441.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Gray purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.54 per share, for a total transaction of $390,800.00. Insiders have bought 27,500 shares of company stock worth $493,525 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 70.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 184,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

