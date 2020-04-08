Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) to Sell

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaiser Aluminum is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, general engineering, and custom automotive and industrial applications. The Company’s North American facilities produce value-added sheet, plate, extrusions, rod, bar, tube, and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation, and service. Kaiser Aluminum is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KALU. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $66.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $955.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.53. Kaiser Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $54.54 and a fifty-two week high of $117.06.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.89 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $1,264,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,338,000 after acquiring an additional 418,055 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,336,000 after purchasing an additional 57,979 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 550,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,092,000 after purchasing an additional 86,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

