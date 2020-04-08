Zacks Investment Research Downgrades World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) to Hold

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INT. ValuEngine upgraded World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of INT opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average of $37.84. World Fuel Services has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 0.50%. World Fuel Services’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Fuel Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,592,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,810,000 after buying an additional 12,815 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,445,000 after buying an additional 100,823 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,254,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,488,000 after buying an additional 155,044 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter valued at $43,709,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 985,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,775,000 after buying an additional 304,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

