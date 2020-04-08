Zacks Investment Research Lowers IOCHPE MAXION S/S (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) to Hold

IOCHPE MAXION S/S (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IOCHPE-MAXION is the leading Brazilian manufacturer of wheels and frames for commercial vehicles and railway freight cars and castings. The Company generates more than 6,500 jobs distributed in six industrial plants in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded IOCHPE MAXION S/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of IOCJY opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $451.72 million, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.39. IOCHPE MAXION S/S has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

IOCHPE MAXION S/S Company Profile

Iochpe-Maxion SA produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wheels and Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-up trucks, and SUVs, as well as light and medium-sized commercial vehicles; and light aluminum wheels for vehicles.

