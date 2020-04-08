Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) to Hold

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kilroy Realty Corporation, a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P Midcap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast’s premier landlords. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KRC. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Shares of KRC opened at $60.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.87 and a 200 day moving average of $78.59. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $45.96 and a 52-week high of $88.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $220.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.78 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

