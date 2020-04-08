Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AEGON (NYSE:AEG) to Hold

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AEG. Citigroup upgraded shares of AEGON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of AEGON to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

NYSE AEG opened at $2.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00. AEGON has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $5.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AEGON by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AEGON during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in AEGON during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in AEGON during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AEGON by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

