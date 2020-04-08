Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Gap Up to $37.12

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.65, but opened at $37.12. Zillow Group shares last traded at $39.77, with a volume of 3,348,147 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on Z. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $943.95 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $279,905.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 312,291 shares in the company, valued at $16,323,450.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $549,572.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,689 shares of company stock worth $23,068,927 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 760.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,982,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,860,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,871,000 after purchasing an additional 37,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

