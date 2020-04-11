125 Shares in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Purchased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 125 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,234,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Xilinx by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,306 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $13,743,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Xilinx by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,068 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,318,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XLNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Xilinx from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Nomura lowered their price target on Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Shares of XLNX opened at $83.11 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

