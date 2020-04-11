2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “2U, Inc. is an education technology company. It is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver their education to students anywhere. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, science, public administration, healthcare, laws, education, and business administration. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services including content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services, as well as application advising, student and faculty support, and in-program student field placements. 2U, Inc. is based in Landover, Maryland. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TWOU. William Blair upgraded 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barrington Research raised shares of 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.54.

TWOU opened at $22.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. 2U has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $67.84.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.32. 2U had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that 2U will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 3,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $115,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 172,906 shares in the company, valued at $5,187,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in 2U by 8.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 66,637 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in 2U by 14.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in 2U by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in 2U by 773.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 133,564 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the third quarter worth about $37,273,000.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

