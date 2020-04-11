334,959 Shares in Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 334,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.33% of Superior Industries International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SUP. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 1,265.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,024,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 949,011 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 963,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 100,324 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the third quarter worth $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUP opened at $1.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.85. Superior Industries International Inc has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $6.30.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.16 million. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. Superior Industries International’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Superior Industries International Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SUP. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.31.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

