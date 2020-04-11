33,750 Shares in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 169,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 64,681 shares during the last quarter.

GTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.09.

In other news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp bought 900,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $207,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 84,432,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,419,400.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brooke N. Wade bought 200,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.27 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 427,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,452. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,434,670 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,928 over the last three months.

Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $127.93 million during the quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

