Abyss Token (ABYSS) Achieves Market Cap of $1.32 Million

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Abyss Token token can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, CoinPlace, CoinBene and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $128,064.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Abyss Token Profile

ABYSS is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,096,775 tokens. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss.

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, ZBG, IDEX, CoinExchange, CoinPlace, Bilaxy, Kyber Network, CoinBene, Hotbit, DDEX, Ethfinex, BitForex, Indodax, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

