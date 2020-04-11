AdEx Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $51,597.00 (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 11th. One AdEx token can currently be bought for $0.0584 or 0.00000851 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit and IDEX. During the last seven days, AdEx has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $4.95 million and $51,597.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 635.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.37 or 0.02686394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00202642 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00047709 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000185 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kyber Network, Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Liqui and Gatecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

