AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) PT Raised to $13.75

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $12.80 to $13.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s current price.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura upgraded AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.03.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.56. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.47%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

