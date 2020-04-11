Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.86.

Shares of AKRO opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.62 million and a PE ratio of -8.33. Akero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1,410.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

