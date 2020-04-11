Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.32.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDRX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $7.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $12.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dennis Olis sold 50,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $453,743.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,113.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Farley sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $168,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 356,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,569.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 542,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 258,087 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

