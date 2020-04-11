Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Edward Jones raised shares of Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,338.12.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,042.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,017.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,918.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,852.67. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,185.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

