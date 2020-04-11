American Tower Corp (AMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.08 on April 29th

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01.

American Tower has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. American Tower has a dividend payout ratio of 97.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect American Tower to earn $9.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.4%.

Shares of AMT opened at $259.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.63. American Tower has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $260.43. The firm has a market cap of $110.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $488,407.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,589.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Edward Jones raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.92.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

