Analyzing Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) & Itau Unibanco (NASDAQ:ITUB)

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) and Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Capital City Bank Group and Itau Unibanco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital City Bank Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Itau Unibanco 0 2 4 0 2.67

Capital City Bank Group presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.81%. Itau Unibanco has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 83.19%. Given Itau Unibanco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Itau Unibanco is more favorable than Capital City Bank Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.9% of Capital City Bank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Itau Unibanco shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Capital City Bank Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Capital City Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Itau Unibanco pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Capital City Bank Group pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Itau Unibanco pays out 5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capital City Bank Group has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Itau Unibanco has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Capital City Bank Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Capital City Bank Group has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Itau Unibanco has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Capital City Bank Group and Itau Unibanco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital City Bank Group 18.57% 9.69% 1.02% Itau Unibanco 13.92% 20.05% 1.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capital City Bank Group and Itau Unibanco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital City Bank Group $165.89 million 2.05 $30.81 million $1.83 11.02 Itau Unibanco $46.91 billion 0.96 $6.87 billion $0.71 6.54

Itau Unibanco has higher revenue and earnings than Capital City Bank Group. Itau Unibanco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital City Bank Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Itau Unibanco beats Capital City Bank Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate lending products, as well as fixed-rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage loans; retail credit products, such as personal loans, automobile loans, boat/RV loans, home equity loans, and credit card programs; and institutional banking services, including customized checking and savings accounts, cash management systems, tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans to meet the needs of state and local governments, public schools and colleges, charities, membership, and not-for-profit associations. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings programs, automated teller machines, debit/credit cards, night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, online banking, and mobile banking. In addition, the company provides asset management for individuals through agency, personal trust, IRA, and personal investment management accounts; and offers access to retail securities products, including the U.S. Government bonds, tax-free municipal bonds, stocks, mutual funds, unit investment trusts, annuities, life insurance, and long-term health care. As of February 28, 2018, it had 59 banking offices. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans. The company also provides credits cards; investment and private banking services; property, casualty, and life insurance products; reinsurance products; and private pension plans and premium bonds. In addition, it offers consumer finance credit; and capitalization, leasing, and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through a network of 4,981 branches and client service branches, as well as 46,965 automated teller machines. The company was formerly known as Itaú Unibanco Banco Múltiplo S.A. and changed its name to Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. in April 2009. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. operates as a subsidiary of IUPAR – Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A.

