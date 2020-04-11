Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Anika Therapeutics worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANIK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $368,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $802,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

ANIK opened at $32.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 14.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $437.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $75.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.90.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.63 million. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANIK. ValuEngine raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Sidoti raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

In other news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $115,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,105.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.