Aphria (TSE:APHA) Trading Down 0.9%

Aphria Inc (TSE:APHA)’s stock price was down 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.36 and last traded at C$4.42, approximately 2,327,265 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 3,616,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.46.

APHA has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Aphria in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Pi Financial cut their price objective on Aphria from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bryan, Garnier & Co dropped their price target on Aphria from C$12.40 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Aphria from C$11.00 to C$10.30 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Aphria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.48.

The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.10.

Aphria Company Profile (TSE:APHA)

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

