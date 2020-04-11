Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,533 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.3% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Apple by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,553 shares of company stock worth $21,207,018 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $267.99 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,164.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.71.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.63.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

