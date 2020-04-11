Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson cut Applied Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $71.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.88.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $49.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average is $56.27. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,822,210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,522,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $885,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,651 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,708,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835,684 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $778,764,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,980,694 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $303,484,000 after buying an additional 1,417,816 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

