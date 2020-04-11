Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptose Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is advancing therapeutics to treat life-threatening cancers, such as acute myeloid leukemia, high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematologic malignancies. Its lead program APTO-253 has completed a Phase 1 study in patients with solid tumors. Aptose Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on APTO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.95.

NASDAQ APTO opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.91 million, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.77.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,645,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. 40.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.