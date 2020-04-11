Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aptose Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is advancing therapeutics to treat life-threatening cancers, such as acute myeloid leukemia, high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematologic malignancies. Its lead program APTO-253 has completed a Phase 1 study in patients with solid tumors. Aptose Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on APTO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Aptose Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.95.

Shares of APTO opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $478.91 million, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.77.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. 40.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

