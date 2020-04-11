Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 65,683 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.60% of Athersys worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHX. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the fourth quarter worth about $4,218,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,332,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 87,101 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 133,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 69,551 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 123,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 66,249 shares during the period. 21.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Athersys alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ATHX. BidaskClub raised Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine cut Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

In other news, insider Laura K. Campbell sold 137,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $525,376.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 561,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,429.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura K. Campbell sold 44,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $107,829.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 561,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,823 shares of company stock valued at $639,456. 15.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATHX stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42. Athersys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $4.38.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.