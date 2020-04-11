Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,356 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.17% of Avaya worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVYA. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avaya by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,857,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,510 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avaya by 6,401.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,178,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,883 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Avaya by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,754,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,686,000 after purchasing an additional 949,700 shares in the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Avaya by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 1,359,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth approximately $20,120,000.

In other news, CAO Shefali A. Shah bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $91,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVYA opened at $9.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $823.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Avaya Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.00 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. Research analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVYA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Avaya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

