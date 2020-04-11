Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

ACLS opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 5.47. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average is $21.84. The stock has a market cap of $644.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.77 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 4.13%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $550,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 38,673 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $1,123,063.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,047 shares of company stock worth $1,987,436. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,798,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,437,000 after acquiring an additional 51,594 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 957,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after buying an additional 131,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,400,000 after buying an additional 16,430 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 687,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,565,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 30,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.