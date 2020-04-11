BidaskClub Downgrades HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of HF Foods Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of HFFG stock opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. HF Foods Group has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $279.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 2.50.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $162.94 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in HF Foods Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in HF Foods Group by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in HF Foods Group by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in HF Foods Group by 60,460.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in HF Foods Group by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. 5.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HF Foods Group

HF Foods Group Inc markets and distributes fresh produces, frozen and dry food products, and non-food products primarily to Asian/Chinese restaurants and other food service customers in the Southeast region of the United States. It also offers design and printing, and trucking services, as well as Chinese herb supplements.

