BidaskClub Downgrades Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) to Buy

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Meet Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $6.30 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.30 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.70.

Get Meet Group alerts:

Shares of MEET stock opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.99. Meet Group has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Meet Group had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Meet Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 751,408 shares of Meet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $4,515,962.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Frederic Beckley sold 45,061 shares of Meet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $315,427.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 239,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,474,380 shares of company stock valued at $27,385,635. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEET. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Meet Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meet Group in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Meet Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meet Group during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

Recommended Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Meet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.