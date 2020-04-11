Canadian General Inv (TSE:CGI) Trading Up 2%

Shares of Canadian General Inv (TSE:CGI) were up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$21.05 and last traded at C$20.75, approximately 12,282 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 6,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.35.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.26. The company has a current ratio of 669.17, a quick ratio of 669.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93. The firm has a market cap of $432.87 million and a P/E ratio of 18.09.

About Canadian General Inv (TSE:CGI)

Canadian General Investments Limited (CGI) is a closed-end investment fund focused on medium- to long-term investments in primarily Canadian corporations. The Company’s objective is to provide better than average returns to investors through prudent security selection, timely recognition of capital gains and appropriate income generating instruments.

