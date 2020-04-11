Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives C$108.85 Average PT from Analysts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$108.85.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CM shares. TD Securities upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to an “action list buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. CSFB lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$121.00 to C$120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$120.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

CM opened at C$86.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$88.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$105.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$67.52 and a 12-month high of C$115.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.68.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.97 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.6299997 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $1.46 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham bought 2,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$87.00 per share, with a total value of C$199,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$199,839. Also, Director Victor George Dodig purchased 28,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$71.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,994,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,699,166.82. Insiders bought 33,022 shares of company stock worth $2,393,742 in the last ninety days.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

