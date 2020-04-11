Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Cut to $83.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on COF. Nomura upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.13.

Shares of COF opened at $60.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $107.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,807.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,327,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,091,000 after purchasing an additional 920,777 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,726,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,422,000 after purchasing an additional 410,775 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,709,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,259,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

