Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered Chart Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Chart Industries from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chart Industries from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.10.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The firm has a market cap of $984.31 million, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day moving average of $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.18). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Champion Vii Bishop purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,573.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

