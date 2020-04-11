Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHDN shares. TheStreet lowered Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Churchill Downs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.71 per share, with a total value of $155,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,017. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $104,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,284. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $525,957. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Churchill Downs by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Churchill Downs by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Churchill Downs by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $103.94 on Monday. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $167.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.94.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

