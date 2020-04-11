Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,484 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,852 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.67.

Shares of COST stock opened at $300.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $299.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

