Counos Coin (CCA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $203,449.00

Counos Coin (CURRENCY:CCA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, Counos Coin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Counos Coin coin can now be purchased for about $4.80 or 0.00069979 BTC on exchanges. Counos Coin has a market cap of $71.31 million and $203,449.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Counos Coin alerts:

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos Coin Coin Profile

Counos Coin (CCA) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 14,848,324 coins. Counos Coin’s official website is counos.io. The official message board for Counos Coin is www.counos.io/blog.

Counos Coin Coin Trading

Counos Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counos Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Counos Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Counos Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Counos Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.