Critical Review: Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) versus Voya Financial (NASDAQ:VOYA)

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) and Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Voya Financial has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brighthouse Financial has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Voya Financial and Brighthouse Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voya Financial 0 2 6 0 2.75 Brighthouse Financial 2 5 1 0 1.88

Voya Financial currently has a consensus price target of $63.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.10%. Brighthouse Financial has a consensus price target of $34.38, indicating a potential upside of 24.91%. Given Voya Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Voya Financial is more favorable than Brighthouse Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Voya Financial and Brighthouse Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Financial $7.48 billion 0.77 -$351.00 million $4.22 10.82 Brighthouse Financial $6.55 billion 0.44 -$740.00 million $9.58 2.87

Voya Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Brighthouse Financial. Brighthouse Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Voya Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.7% of Brighthouse Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Voya Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Brighthouse Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Voya Financial and Brighthouse Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Financial -4.38% 7.21% 0.46% Brighthouse Financial -11.29% 6.57% 0.48%

Summary

Voya Financial beats Brighthouse Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment serves corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual investors and institutional clients through its direct sales force, consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners to mid-sized and large businesses. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security. The Life segment consist of term, universal, whole, and variable life products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer. The Run-off segment provides structured settlements, pension risk transfer contracts, certain company-owned life insurance policies, funding agreements, and universal life with secondary guarantees. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

