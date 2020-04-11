DeVault Price Reaches $0.0003 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, DeVault has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. DeVault has a market cap of $63,728.03 and $95.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeVault coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005138 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000185 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000113 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000099 BTC.

DeVault Coin Profile

DeVault is a coin. It launched on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 239,207,442 coins and its circulating supply is 238,343,399 coins. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto.

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

