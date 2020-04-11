Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price cut by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.74% from the company’s previous close.

FANG has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $110.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $34.86 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $114.14. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.99.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at $898,199.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice acquired 17,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 103,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,054 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,349,000 after buying an additional 61,172 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

