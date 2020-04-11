Dixons Carphone (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Shares Up 8.3%

Dixons Carphone PLC (OTCMKTS:DSITF)’s stock price traded up 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04, 2,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 7,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dixons Carphone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61.

Dixons Carphone Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSITF)

Dixons Carphone Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Norsics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Irelang geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

