Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) Stake Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,689 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of Domtar worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UFS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Domtar in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Domtar during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Domtar by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Domtar during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Domtar during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UFS opened at $22.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.05. Domtar Corp has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Domtar Corp will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UFS. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Domtar from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Domtar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UFS lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.08.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

