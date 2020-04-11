Emmis Communications Co. (NASDAQ:EMMS) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Emmis Communications Co. (NASDAQ:EMMS) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,060 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.28% of Emmis Communications worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EMMS shares. TheStreet cut Emmis Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Emmis Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

EMMS opened at $1.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Emmis Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $6.75.

Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.74 million for the quarter. Emmis Communications had a net margin of 85.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%.

Emmis Communications Profile

Emmis Communications Corporation, a diversified media company, engages in radio broadcasting activities in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Radio, Publishing, and Corporate & Emerging Technologies. It operates 11 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, Indianapolis, and Austin, as well as publishes Indianapolis monthly magazine.

