Energiser Investments (LON:ENGI) Stock Price Up 20.8%

Energiser Investments PLC (LON:ENGI) shares rose 20.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01), approximately 2,000,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 3,106% from the average daily volume of 62,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

The company has a market capitalization of $898,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.79.

About Energiser Investments (LON:ENGI)

Energiser Investments plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth companies, real estate, whole loan or mezzanine finance in acquisition or development situations. The firm seeks to invest in technology sector, real estate sector. It also invests directly in short term secured real estate debt for durations of up to 36 months.

