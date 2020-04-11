FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF) Stock Price Down 10%

Shares of FEC Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FECOF) fell 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 144,188 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 506% from the average session volume of 23,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

FEC Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FECOF)

FEC Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the Philippines. The company, through its interest in, Forum Energy Limited, owns a 70% interest in the Service Contract 72, an offshore license located to the north west of the Philippine Island of Palawan. It also owns 8.46%, 12.40%, and 19.46% interests in the Service Contract 14 Block A Nido, Block B Matinloc, and Block B1 North Matinloc located in the offshore northwest Palawan; and a 66.67% interest in the Service Contract 40 North Cebu covering an area of 340,000 hectares in the northern part of Cebu Island and adjacent offshore areas located in the Visayan Basin in the central part of the Philippine Archipelago.

