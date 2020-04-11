Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Receives $17.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLR. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock opened at $7.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $41.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,024,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,445 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,936,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,969,000 after acquiring an additional 97,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,874,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,872,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,352,000 after acquiring an additional 19,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,158,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

