Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

FOCS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $20.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $340.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.10 million. Focus Financial Partners had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOCS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.