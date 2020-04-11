GAP (NYSE:GPS) Shares Gap Up to $7.85

Shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.35, but opened at $7.85. GAP shares last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 18,859,303 shares traded.

GPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on GAP from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. GAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 2.14%. GAP’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gap Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in GAP during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in GAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,934,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in GAP in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

