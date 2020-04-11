General Electric (NYSE:GE) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Cfra downgraded shares of General Electric to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.65.

Shares of GE opened at $7.14 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

